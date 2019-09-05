Home of the Week: A modern build with a wine cellar for just under $4 mil in Scarborough Village

The custom-built home at 89 Hill Cres. is currently on the market for just under $3.999 million in Scarborough Village. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home comes with a spacious wine cellar and views of Lake Ontario from its backyard. The ultra-modern exterior opens up onto a sleek and airy foyer with a floating staircase.

The exposed brick continues into the living room with a large accent wall and fireplace.

There’s ample counter space in the kitchen, thanks to the large island that doubles as a breakfast bar.

Floor-to-ceiling windows can be found throughout the house, including in the office.

The dining room looks out onto the backyard.

The master suite has enough space for a sitting area and the glass doors provide access to an outdoor deck.

There’s also a massive dressing room with lots of built-in shelving.

The ensuite bathroom has floating his and her sinks, a soaker bathtub and walk-in shower.

You’ll find hardwood flooring and high ceilings in the second bedroom, along with an ensuite bathroom.

The basement bathroom has a floating vanity and a steam shower with a marble wall.

Check out the generously-sized wine cellar:

In addition to the spacious backyard, there’s also an outdoor kitchen.

This home is currently listed with Michael McDougall of Keller Williams Energy Real Estate.