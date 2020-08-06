Stabbing at temporary homeless shelter in Toronto adds to midtown neighbourhood concern

A city staff member at a temporary homeless shelter near Yonge and Eglinton at 55-65 Broadway Ave. was stabbed by a shelter resident Tuesday evening.

According to a Toronto Police Service [TPS] press release, a 55-year-old Toronto resident has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and another related charge.

A TPS report indicated that the alleged “approached staff at a local temporary shelter, stabbed a woman staff member and rushed at other staff while brandishing a knife.” The report goes on to state that the woman was transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

The City of Toronto released a statement regarding the incident.

“The city will be conducting a full review of the circumstances of this incident in consultation with Toronto Police Services and the city’s corporate security division to determine the next steps, including security enhancements if required. Case management and housing search supports have been provided, resulting in some clients already moving into permanent housing. 24-hour security guards and video surveillance are on-site,” the statement read, in part. Despite 24-hour security at the shelters, there has been growing concern over some activity in the neighbourhoods surrounding the facility temporarily housing those experiencing homelessness as well as a second facility set up in the former Roehampton Hotel, prompting some residents to form a neighbourhood watch program.