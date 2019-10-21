Rental of the Week: $13,000 per month for a renovated Yorkville home with luxe features

The three-storey, three-bedroom detached house at 106 Belmont St. is a rare breed. The relatively recent build lives on a narrow street lined with century homes in the northern fringes of the posh Yorkville neighbourhood.

The 2,500-square-foot home was completed in 2003, and after the current owners purchased it in 2016, they had it totally gutted. The reno cost nearly $800,000. Not much remains of the original space, except for the bones of the build. Now, it’s available to rent for $13,000 a month, and the owners have also listed it for sale at $4.2 million. The home can come with furnishings or without, for sale or for rent.

The herringbone wood floors took more than a month to install, with each piece cut by hand. The classic pattern adds an element of texture to each room.

The main floor is open concept and features a fireplace and breakfast nook.

The kitchen cabinetry is all custom by Etherington Designs.

The second-floor bathroom functions as a five-piece ensuite for two bedrooms, including the master.

The master bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets off the ensuite.

Just across from the master, the other second-floor bedroom makes for a convenient nursery.

The third-floor bedroom has its own balcony.

Kitchen doors lead to a deck with seating.

The fenced-in back patio offers privacy from the surrounding neighbours.

The basement also has walk-out access to the back-patio.

Plus, parking comes at a premium in downtown Toronto, and this home’s got three spaces: two on the stone driveway and one in the attached garage.

106 Belmont St. is listed by Nigel Denham, Robert Nelson of Sotheby’s International Realty.