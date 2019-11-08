The semi-detached Victorian home at 416 Euclid Ave. won’t be available for long — the owners only want to rent it out until April 30. The furnished house is listed for $7,500 a month, including gas and hydro as well as cable, internet and weekly cleaning services. Built in 1890, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom abode in Little Italy balances heritage character with a redone kitchen and creative layout.

There are fine crown mouldings in the hall, and the hardwood floor continues through much of the house.

The main-floor living room has big bay windows and shows off the owners’ art collection, which is scattered throughout the 3,000-square-foot house.

A set of French doors connects the living space with the dining and kitchen area.

The updated kitchen has some elegant built-in cabinetry and a utility sink, perfect for families or inspired home cooks.

The dining room table is just off the kitchen, which is great for entertaining.

There’s only one bathroom on the second floor, but it’s big enough to fit a claw-foot tub and spacious shower.

Two rooms were combined to make the spacious master suite.

The other second-level bedroom has a large window and trundle bed for extra storage.

The third-floor loft space is being used as a third bedroom, but it could be repurposed as another living space. This floor also has its own bathroom.



The third floor sacrifices some living space for a terrace that measures about 250-square-feet.

Beyond the kitchen towards the back of the house, there’s an office space that lets out onto the back porch.

There’s no shortage of seating under the shade of a tree in the backyard, and a detached two-car garage is accessible from here.

This semi-detached home at 416 Euclid Ave. is listed with Lina and Francesco Porretta at Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.