Rental of the Week: $8,000 per month for a heritage home with a rock climbing wall in Cabbagetown

You could say the skinny-yet-spacious Victorian house at 426 Ontario St. has been a work in progress. Over the past decade or so, the Cabbagetown home has been undergoing a painstaking renovation and restoration.
The heritage home was built in 1880 (it even has a plaque to prove it) and the owners made sure many of its original period features were maintained.
The owners, a young couple, renovated the home as a labour of love. They recently moved to midtown so they could be closer to school for their three kids, and about a month ago decided to list the house for rent at $8,000 a month.
The main floor living room exudes character with hardwood flooring, original stained glass and a fireplace.
There’s a bright, open-concept kitchen.
A mudroom now sits where the breezeway used to be.
Contractors also knocked out the family room’s back wall, replacing it with floor-to-ceiling glass panels that open onto the backyard.
The home has three bedrooms upstairs. This one has a kid-friendly accent wall:
It also has lots of built-in closet space.
The master bedroom overlooks the backyard.
And it’s en suite bathroom comes with a pretty large soaker tub.
The third bedroom overlooks the front of the house, and comes with vaulted ceilings.
The backyard is the real showstopper.
It comes complete with a Sonos system, outdoor projection theatre, swing and a kids’ climbing wall.
The luxury rental is listed with Leslie Lyons of Johnston & Daniel Division, Royal LePage Ltd. Brokerage.