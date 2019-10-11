Rental of the Week: $8,000 per month for a heritage home with a rock climbing wall in Cabbagetown

You could say the skinny-yet-spacious Victorian house at 426 Ontario St. has been a work in progress. Over the past decade or so, the Cabbagetown home has been undergoing a painstaking renovation and restoration.

The heritage home was built in 1880 (it even has a plaque to prove it) and the owners made sure many of its original period features were maintained.

The owners, a young couple, renovated the home as a labour of love. They recently moved to midtown so they could be closer to school for their three kids, and about a month ago decided to list the house for rent at $8,000 a month.

The main floor living room exudes character with hardwood flooring, original stained glass and a fireplace.

There’s a bright, open-concept kitchen.

A mudroom now sits where the breezeway used to be.

Contractors also knocked out the family room’s back wall, replacing it with floor-to-ceiling glass panels that open onto the backyard.

The home has three bedrooms upstairs. This one has a kid-friendly accent wall:

It also has lots of built-in closet space.

The master bedroom overlooks the backyard.

And it’s en suite bathroom comes with a pretty large soaker tub.

The third bedroom overlooks the front of the house, and comes with vaulted ceilings.

The backyard is the real showstopper.

It comes complete with a Sonos system, outdoor projection theatre, swing and a kids’ climbing wall.

The luxury rental is listed with Leslie Lyons of Johnston & Daniel Division, Royal LePage Ltd. Brokerage.