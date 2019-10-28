Rental of the Week: $9,750 per month for a Bedford Park home that’s energy efficient

The house at 82 Jedburgh Rd. isn’t your typical brick or concrete structure. The clean-cut build is an example of an innovative prefabricated building technique.

The four-bedroom home’s frame is made of steel sections that are manufactured off site and designed to snap together by the Quebec-based construction company BONE Structure. The method apparently helps to boost energy efficiency. But the home has other things going for it, too, apart from lower monthly utilities.

It’s got radiant in-floor heating, doors and windows imported from Italy, and there’s even a dry sauna in the basement. The current owner, who is also the homebuilder, is looking to rent it out for $9,750 a month.

A glass staircase hangs over the open-concept living room and kitchen.

There’s a granite waterfall island complete with a built-in stainless steel wine fridge.

Three of the bedrooms are on the second floor, including the master bedroom, which boasts a walk-in closet and a chic en suite.

Book-matched marble in the master bathroom gives the elegant impression of seamless stone slabs.

The 3,500-square-feet home’s second-level bedrooms sport in-wall units, great for seamless storage.

The textural walls in the upstairs bathroom adds a funky design to the otherwise sleek and simple space.

The glass staircase allows for more light to shine throughout the house.

The upstairs area works for an office or additional living room. The exposed beams and peaked ceilings add a farmhouse vibe to this floor.

The third-floor loft also boasts a fourth bedroom.

The sauna is located off a three-piece bathroom in the finished basement.

The back patio has a gas line for a barbecue and is pretty private.

There’s access to the single-car garage backing onto a laneway.

82 Jedburgh Rd. is listed with Abi Bock of Re/Max Hallmark Realty LTD.