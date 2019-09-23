Rental of the Week: $49,000 per month for a Bridle Path home with an indoor pool and basketball court

The modernist split-level home at 83 The Bridle Path is like a low-key resort. The 18,000-square-foot house sits on a sloping two-plus-acre lot, complete with its own tennis court. Towards the back of the home, there’s an indoor pool with spa-like steam showers, and the basement houses its very own basketball court. TAS, a developer and architecture firm responsible for several condo buildings in the city, designed and built the home about 15 years ago. Now, the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom abode is available for rent at a hefty $49,000 a month.

The kitchen has dual Sub-Zero fridges, integrated appliances by Gaggenau, and there’s a professional extraction hood above the stovetop.

Off the kitchen, there’s a dining area.

Beyond the dining area awaits a sitting nook and gas fireplace.

The master bedroom is on the main floor and looks onto the garden.

In the master en suite, there’s an oversized steam shower with teak floor as well as a sunken tub.

Above the master, there’s a common lounge leading to three separate two-floor suites.

Each is set up like a mini loft, with a bed upstairs (the home comes furnished).

And lounge or sitting area downstairs.

The family room is bright and split up into two sitting areas.

One overlooks the home’s massive pool.

The basketball court isn’t regulation size, but there’s lots of room to play around.

The sprawling lot is 475-feet deep.

The luxury rental is listed with agent Paul Johnston.