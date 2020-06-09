1 Martin Crescent

House of the Week: A Toronto designer’s two-storey home in Davisville Village for $1.5 million

by Chelsea Dolan for TRNTO 5 hours ago

The home at 1 Martin Cres., with its modern yet rustic white brick exterior, offers some serious curb appeal in Davisville Village. The two-storey detached home was thoughtfully renovated by its owner — a well-known Toronto designer — who focused on luxe details and liveability.

It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a finished basement with walk-out access to the backyard. Its prime midtown location and sophisticated upgrades earn this home a listing price of $1.495 million.

The white colour palette continues inside, after passing through the home’s bright green foyer.

The living room has plenty of natural light thanks to a large front window. 

The open concept floorplan leads you to this banquette seating area. It sits across from the staircase, which has a new modern railing and stair runner.

The kitchen is designed with glossy cesura stone counters and a marble backsplash. 

High ceilings open up the master bedroom upstairs.

The built-in closets act as a space saver, preventing the need for bulky storage units.

An animated wallpaper livens up this second bedroom, currently being used as a nursery. 

This third bedroom works as a home office space.

Each of the bedrooms share this four-piece bathroom.  It has a custom vanity, marble flooring and a combined shower and bathtub.

There’s additional living space in the all-new lower level, which has walk-out access to the backyard and features this mud room area.

The basement was redesigned with pot lights and carpeting.

It also has a three-piece bathroom, which features some funky patterned wallpaper.

A natural stone patio and fresh landscaping make for a tranquil backyard.

It leads to this enclosed parking area.

This home is listed with Janice Rennie and Julia Knowlton of Chestnut Park Real Estate.

Article exclusive to TRNTO

