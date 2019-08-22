109 Roslin Ave

Home of the Week: $2.688 mil for a sleek new build with geometric features in Lawrence Park

by Chelsea Dolan Posted: August 22, 2019

Extravagant is one word to describe 109 Roslin Ave. Built by Cando Homes, this $2.688 million property in Lawrence Park has plenty of high-end finishes to marvel at. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large backyard deck. The home’s front exterior immediately makes a statement with an interesting mix of materials and uniquely shaped windows.

High ceilings await in the home’s formal living room:

The dining room has a massive wine fridge and a view of the zig zag staircase nearby.

A marble wall with an embedded fireplace stand out in the family room next to a large walk-out to the backyard.

There’s also a unique checkered design that spans from the wall to ceiling.

The dark kitchen cabinets stand in contrast to the marble wall nearby and the modern appliances blend seamlessly in the room.

This sleek bathroom has his and her sinks:

The master bedroom has 10-foot ceilings and a large walk-in closet with built-in storage.

The en suite bathroom has a large soaker tub and walk-in shower. 

The finished basement makes for a great recreation area. It comes with a wet bar and brings the total living space in the home to 3,000 square feet.

The backyard deck is easily accessible from the family room.

Plus, there’s additional patio space and a grassy area in the backyard. 

This home is currently listed with Bella Lee of Bella Lee Real Estate.

