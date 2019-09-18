Home of the Week: A $3.5 million house near a ravine in North York

Hidden behind some trees at the end of a cul-de-sac in Toronto’s Lansing neighbourhood, sits 13 Brentwood Ave. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom house was built in 2006 and designed by the vice president of design and construction for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. The secluded property sits right next to the Addington Greenbelt ravine in North York and is currently on the market for $3.5 million.

Inside, the modern foyer grants immediate access to the upper and lower level staircases.

The Brazilian Teak (otherwise known as Cumaru) hardwood flooring stands out in the combined dining and living area.

A unique mix of brick, marble and hardwood can be found in the kitchen, which also boasts curved ceilings, pot lights and a breakfast nook.

There’s also a walk-out to the backyard deck.

A glass wall separates the family room from the kitchen.

The master bedroom is super spacious and it also comes with a walk-in closet and fireplace.

A large walk-in shower and double sinks can be found in the en suite bathroom.

The finished lower level can be transformed into a basement apartment with a second kitchen, bedroom and living area.

There’s also a home gym, additional bedrooms and a spacious rec room.

It also has walk-out access to the backyard.

Plus, the surrounding trees allow for total privacy.

This home is currently listed with Nick Zarlenga.