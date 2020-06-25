Home of the Week: A reimagined heritage house in the Annex for just under $5.9 million

It’s safe to say that 133 Bedford Rd. was not move-in ready when the owner and designer first bought the home. This former rooming house was in poor condition requiring new floor joists, roof trusses and everything in between. The owner sought approval from the Heritage Department to renovate and restore this designated historical home.

After a nearly two year collaboration with Jordyn Developments, this luxury listing is now on sale for $5.898 million. The custom home has 3,700 square feet of contemporary living space across three storeys. It’s located in the Annex neighbourhood boasting four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a finished lower level.

The front door leads you into the open concept living and dining room area. European white oak flooring and 10 foot ceilings carry throughout the entire main level.

There’s a marble fireplace and window seat in the living room.

Panel moulding makes it easy to hang artwork on the wall next to the dining area.

A vibrant wallpaper and marble sink define this two-piece bathroom.

Dark navy cabinetry and an oversized backsplash bring an opulent feel to the kitchen. It’s designed with porcelain counters, brass finishes and an island large enough to fit four barstool seats.

There’s custom banquette seating in the corner that can comfortably accommodate six people. It’s placed next to sliding glass doors that open to the backyard.

The backyard is finished with a cedar deck and stone patio.

This spacious family room is located on the second floor.

Glass doors open to a Juliet balcony in the master bedroom.

His and her walk-in closets can be accessed from this illuminated, walnut-encased entry leading to the bedroom.

The ensuite bathroom has a double vanity and floor-to-ceiling porcelain tile. The walk-in shower has a gridded glass door.

This bedroom is currently staged as a home office.

Along with two additional bedrooms, the third level has this five-piece bathroom.

You can find nine-foot ceilings and a custom bar with a wine fridge in the lower level. There’s also a mirrored gym area, guest suite and three-piece bathroom.

133 Bedford Rd. is listed with Leeanne Weld and Kelly Driscoll of Royal LePage/J & D Division.