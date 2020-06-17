After a bidding war with seven offers on the table, the semi-detached home at 134 Macpherson Ave. was sold to the highest bidder for a cool $2.1 million. It was originally listed for $1.895 million but firmly sold for $205,000 over the asking price. The designer home is located on a coveted street in the Summerhill neighbourhood of Toronto, just a short walk from Yonge Street.

In addition to a wealth of modern touches, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts a spacious backyard and second floor patio.

Inside, French doors bring you straight into the light-filled living room.

The adjoining dining room has high ceilings and light hardwood floors.

Dark tiling in the main floor’s two-piece bathroom makes a bold statement.

It complements the striking kitchen, which is equipped with Fisher & Paykal appliances.

Exposed brick and a matching marble island and backsplash bring the space together.

An entire wall in the family room is dedicated to windows and sliding glass doors that lead to the backyard.

There’s plenty of storage with wall-to-wall cupboards in the master bedroom.

A couple steps down bring you into this second bedroom.

It has direct access to this private outdoor patio facing the backyard.

The bedrooms share this second floor bathroom, which is designed with a marble sink and soaker tub.

The new owners will also have plenty of space to entertain outside on the deck.

Further down, there’s space for a second set of patio furniture nestled beside some greenery. No lawn mowing is necessary thanks to the stone pathway, making for a low maintenance backyard.

The property at 134 Macpherson Ave. was listed with the Debbie Penzo Team.