No expense was spared in the design of 1389 Glenwood Dr. Located in the Mineola West neighbourhood in Mississauga, this two-storey mansion boasts more than just nine bedrooms and six bathrooms. It comes with high-end amenities such as a wet bar, home theatre, game room and more. The home is currently listed for $7.698 million.

A rounded solid wood door brings you into the home’s opulent foyer.

Just off the foyer is the library, which has built-in glass shelving and wooden accents.

Wide plank hardwood flooring and high ceilings carry throughout the main floor.

Pot lighting illuminates the family room, while the modern fireplace adds some dimension to the space.

The dining room has open access to the kitchen and living room.

Floor-to-ceiling cabinetry blend seamlessly with integrated appliances in the kitchen.

The spacious waterfall island offers wraparound seating for up to five people. Sliding glass doors in the kitchen provide access to the rear terrace and gardens.

Here’s a look at the home’s grand staircase.

The master bedroom has soaring ceilings and overlooks the backyard. It has a custom back lit padded head board, built-in night tables and an electric fireplace with an illuminated frame. It also comes with a wet bar featuring a Miele bar refrigerator.

Here’s a look at one of the massive his and hers dressing rooms, which can be entered through two separate doorways.

The 10-piece ensuite bathroom has built-in vanities, a custom makeup area and soaker bathtub.

The luxuries continue downstairs, starting with the home theatre.

This custom wet bar is designed with soft close cabinets and offers barstool seating for four.

Enter through double glass doors beside the bar area into the temperature-controlled wine cellar.

There’s also a billiards room, sauna and fitness room.

Residents can cook in the backyard on the stone terrace thanks to the outdoor kitchen with integrated appliances.

Along with a hot tub and pergola, there’s wood bench seating surrounding the outdoor firepit.

This home is listed with Angie Chang and Barry Cohen of Re/Max Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc.