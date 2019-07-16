Home of the Week: $3.87 mil for a Lawrence Park pad with a killer backyard and pool house

The house at 161 Golfdale Rd., in Toronto’s coveted Lawrence Park neighbourhood, has hit the market. The luxurious features this $3.875 million home has to offer is on par with those in the well-to-do area (think private schools and golf clubs nearby). The four-bedroom, four-bathroom listing is complete with a serene backyard and inground pool.

The home’s exterior is simple and classic, with a walkway leading to the front door. Meticulous details are seen immediately in the foyer. The adjacent living room has a ton of space, with high ceilings and a fireplace to boot.

The custom-built Italian kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space.

The spacious breakfast area comes complete with hardwood flooring and French doors that provide a quick walk-out to the backyard.

The striking family room has dark wood panelling and high ceilings that are sky-blue.

Along the staircase is an office nook, with a large opaque window and built-in storage space.

Each of the four bedrooms are pretty large. This one has an en suite bathroom and doors opening to a small balcony.

The master bedroom is a generous size.

A large walk-in closet connects the master bedroom and en suite, while offering plenty of storage space.

Dark wood finishes, high ceilings and a large mirror encompass the master bathroom. It also has a vanity and windows alongside the bath.

The backyard gives off a cottage vibe thanks to several old trees and surrounding greenery.

The large patio and in-ground pool are sure to make entertaining a breeze.

Plus, there’s a cosy pool house with a change room, bathroom, TV and sitting area as well.

The finished lower level of the home also comes equipped with a private gym, perfect for getting in shape for the summer months.

This home is currently listed with Tom Storey of Royal LePage Signature Realty, Brokerage.