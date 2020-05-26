Standing two storeys high with a limestone block and brick exterior is 176 Haddington Ave. This 4,169-square-foot custom build is situated between Nortown and Ledbury Park. Along with four bedrooms and five bathrooms, this home has an in-ground pool, wine cellar and other impressive amenities. It’s currently listed for $5.2498 million.

Enter this dropped foyer through the mahogany front door.

Oak panelled walls and custom cabinets are found in the home office.

The main level has 10-foot ceilings and pot lighting throughout. One of the home’s four fireplaces can be seen in the living room.

A unique coffered ceiling stands out in the dining area.

The family room and kitchen share one open space. Large windows allow lots of light to brighten up the room.

Next to the patio door, there’s space for a dining set.

The door leads to this upper deck in the backyard.

The designer Cameo kitchen has a flashy marble breakfast bar and framed cabinet lighting. It comes equipped with integrated Miele appliances and soft close cabinets.

Here is a look at the home’s spacious master bedroom.

It has custom his and her wardrobes.

This luxe seven-piece ensuite bathroom has a double sink, rain shower and jacuzzi tub.

A mirror adds dimension to the walk-in closet.

There’s plenty of room to entertain in the lower level. It has a recreation room, three-piece bathroom and nearly nine-foot ceilings.

This posh wet bar has oak cabinets and marble counters.

There is also a climate-controlled wine cellar that can hold up to 400 bottles.

You can access the backyard from the lower level walk-out or the main floor.

A hardwood and stone patio surrounds the in-ground saltwater pool, which comes complete with a waterfall.

The pool area has not one, but two corner cabanas with custom cushions.

It also has an outdoor shower area.

The property at 176 Haddington Ave. is listed with Richard Patrick O’Brien and Shaun O’Brien of IPRO Realty Ltd.