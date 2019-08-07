Home of the Week: A $4.69 million house with a massive backyard deck in Hoggs Hollow

Surrounded by trees and located at the end of a long, private driveway stands the massive rebuild at 18 Donwoods Dr. in Toronto’s Hoggs Hollow neighbourhood. This $4.695 million home has four bedrooms, five baths and is a short walk from Yonge Street.

The front entrance makes a grand statement with its eclectic mix of wood, brick and matte black stucco finishes.

It has an open concept floor plan, with a ton of space and modern design. The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows and a standout fireplace.

The minimalistic dining room is tastefully decorated. Plus, it has its own wine fridge.

There’s another fireplace with a marble wall in the living room, as well as access to the backyard deck.

The gourmet kitchen is simple and stunning with matte black, marble and dark wood finishes throughout.

This bathroom makes a serious statement. The graphic wallpaper is fun to look at, and the complimentary counter is one-of-a-kind.

Each of the bedrooms are really spacious, like this master suite:

It’s simple, bright and comes with a massive walk-in closet:

The ensuite is classy and pristine with marble flooring. It comes with double sinks, a soaker tub and steam shower.

The lower level has an abundance of space for a recreation room and additional living quarters. Attention to detail continues on this floor with yet another statement fireplace making an appearance. The home also has a sprawling backyard deck that spans onto two levels.

There’s plenty of room to entertain, with the outdoor space extending onto the grassy area.

This home is currently listed with Adam Weiner and Karen Debra Gurland of Harvey Kalles real Estate LTD., Brokerage.