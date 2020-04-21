Home of the Week: A two-storey build designed with feng shui in South Hill for $3.6 million

Well secured under remote-controlled gates with a three-car drive and built-in garage, the feng shui-certified home at 19 Clarendon Ave. offers plenty of streetside escape in the form of nearby Summerhill and Casa Loma. Future owners can hunker down in style: Within this modern two-storey property are three bedrooms and four bathrooms and unbridled luxury in its wood-panelled backyard space.

Interested buyers can get a virtual tour of the property via Matterport, or book a Zoom tour for a closer look with the agent.

Designed with entertaining in mind, the first floor is totally open concept.

Big wide windows wrap around the back of the house, offering unobstructed sunlight and a view of the backyard oasis.

The stylish black-and-tan kitchen offers top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.

Hidden away behind the fireplace in the kitchen include such posh amenities as a built-in Miele coffee station with a pull-out counter and a wine fridge.

Windows continue up to the sleek second-floor landing.

At the top of the stairs, a thoughtfully designed master bedroom allows for maximum space efficiency without skimping on the luxe details.

The master en suite offers natural limestone heated floors, a luxury spa tub, and a classic French bidet (to lessen the need for toilet paper, an unexpected blessing in these times).

The other bedrooms offer perfectly cosy reading nooks.

Natural limestone heated floors and the gas fireplace keeps toes toasty in the basement.

The basement also offers walk-out access to the backyard.

This private outdoor oasis is complete with automated patio lights, a fire pit, and a large hot tub.

The cosy custom-made bench and natural gas barbecue makes outdoor entertaining a breeze.

The canopied hot tub is kitted out with built-in speakers and lighting.

19 Clarendon Ave. is listed with Jonathan Schwarz of Revolution Realty Inc.