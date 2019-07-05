Home of the Week: A $4.59 mil Moore Park build with eco-friendly features

A one-of-a-kind home is on the market in Moore Park for $4.597 million. The homeowner designed this property from the ground up, which took one year to complete. It’s located at 19 Evergreen Gardens and is nicknamed “The Healing Home” because of its use of recycled materials, outdoors space and environmental elements throughout the property.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home is complete with an inground pool, rooftop terrace and great views of the city. The eclectic design has a mix of modern accents and greenery, featuring an eco-friendly driveway and rooftop terrace.

There is 100-year-old wood panelling throughout the main floor, which gives off a modern barn house feel. It’s a large space with open-concept dining and living areas.

The kitchen is bright and airy with plenty of windows and high ceilings. There’s a large island with barstools and lots of counter space.

The backyard has a generously-sized patio and inground pool — great for entertaining in the summer months. There’s also hints of greenery around the pool, that helps brighten up the home’s concrete exterior.

The master bedroom is also pretty spacious, and has a cool light hanging from the ceiling and large windows on either side.

The eco theme shows up again in one of the bathrooms with the appearance of what looks to be a living wall. It also features double sinks and a soaker bathtub.

The master’s walk-in closet is just as big as the bedrooms with plenty of storage space.

The outdoor space continues on the green rooftop terrace well-suited for entertaining (notice the hot tub). There’s also an irrigated vegetable garden.

This home is currently listed with Tracey Fines of Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage.