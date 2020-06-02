If you wanted to find a single-family home that looks straight out of a storybook, then 199 Alexandra Blvd. would fit the bill. This whimsical Tudor home stands out in Lytton Park with its steep roof and partial brick exterior. It has a 70-foot frontage on the street and is currently listed for $3.78 million.

This two-and-a-half-storey home has nearly 5,000 square feet of living space. Along with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a major selling point is the in-ground swimming pool and garden space in the backyard.

A rounded wooden door brings you into the spacious entryway.

A large fireplace sits front and centre in the living room.

Oak trim details can be found throughout the home.

Which also includes the dining room.

Greenhouse-like windows allow lots of natural light to flood into the family room.

The kitchen has vibrant white cabinetry, granite counters and a Viking gas stove.

There’s also space for a breakfast area next to the kitchen.

The master bedroom shares the second floor with two other bedrooms. It has built-in bookshelves and lots of windows.

It connects to this four-piece ensuite bathroom with a floating double vanity.

Here’s a look at the master dressing room:

The top floor has two spacious bedrooms.

Here is one of them:

The bedrooms share this bathroom.

Downstairs in the lower level, you’ll find the recreation room and another bathroom.

It’s also where the laundry room is located.

The backyard is nestled in greenery.

There’s a spot near the house for an outdoor dining set.

Massive trees tower over the in-ground pool, which can provide some shade on sunny days.

There’s also lots of room for surrounding lounge furniture and games.

199 Alexandra Blvd. is listed with Tony Bowland of Bosley Real Estate Ltd.