The mansion at 212 Forest Rd. checks all the boxes of an 18th century Georgian-style home. Its symmetrical brick exterior, multi-pane windows and hipped roof are defining elements of the opulent build. Designed by Toronto architect Richard Wengle and built by developer Shane Baghai, this three-storey home is listed for $6.495 million.

Boasting over 7,800-square-feet of total living space, this home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Some noteworthy amenities include a home theatre, basketball court and saltwater pool. The property sold for over its asking price, with multiple offers on the table, after being on the market for just two days.

Tiled flooring and high ceilings make for a grand entryway.

You can find bay windows and built-in shelving in the home office.

There’s a double-sided fireplace in the living room.

Panelled walls add some dimension in the dining room.

Cream-coloured cabinetry and integrated appliances bring an elegant feel to the gourmet kitchen.

The light-filled breakfast area has access to the patio.

The spacious family room has tall windows and a stylish chandelier.

Built-in storage and dramatic curtains stand out in the master suite.

It also comes with a massive walk-in closet.

A large bathtub sits next to the window in the five-piece ensuite bathroom.

Each of the bedrooms are uniquely designed with different colours and layouts.

Not to mention that all six bedrooms come with their own ensuite bathroom.

There is more living space in the lower level. This recreation room has a custom bar, billiards area and home theatre.

Spotlights installed on the high ceiling brighten up this lounge area.

The luxuries continue outside in the backyard. This sprawling stone patio is nestled in greenery and overlooks the saltwater pool.

There’s also an in-ground hot tub.

Which sits right next to a cabana that comes with a kitchenette, bathroom and bar.

The property also has its own mini basketball court.

212 Forest Hill Road is listed with Haley Borden of Forest Hill Real Estate.