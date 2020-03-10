Home of the Week: $2.6 mil for a boxy two-storey build in North York

With oversized glass windows and a boxy two-storey build, 22 Carmichael Ave. stands out from its post-war bungalow neighbours. This Nortown home is custom-designed with walnut hardwood accenting everything from walls and railings to ceiling finishes. The glass banisters add a contemporary feel and open up the spacious main level.

Some noteworthy features this property offers is the luxe wine fridge and eclectic wet bar in the lower level. With four bedrooms and five bathrooms, 22 Carmichael Ave. is currently listed for $2.649 million.

A modern chandelier hangs over the dropped entryway.

The living room fireplace is uniquely placed inside a colourful showcase.

The open-concept dining room comes with a lowered ceiling with walnut trim.

The glass banister adds a modern touch.

Another accent mantle juts out of the wooden walls in the family room.

There’s space for a small dining set next to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

There’s no shortage of cabinetry in the kitchen. Two islands combine as one, providing extra counter space and barstool seating.

The integrated wine fridge was custom-made with temperature-controlled housing.

The master bedroom is functional and creative. The curved accent wall spans from floor to ceiling and is made entirely of walnut.

It also has a sitting area next to a massive glass wall and fireplace.

Sleek white storage units were used to design the open closet area.

The five-piece ensuite is complete with a walk-in shower and soaker bathtub.

Each of the bedrooms has muted grey paint colours and hardwood floors.

This second bathroom also has his and her sinks.

Downstairs in the lower level, there’s a nanny suite and another lounge area to hang out in.

It comes with a snazzy custom wet bar.

Here’s a look at the backyard:

22 Carmichael Ave. is listed with Linda Wang of Homelife Landmark Realty Inc.