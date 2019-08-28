Home of the Week: $4.95 million for a High Park house with an art studio and veranda

This charming home at 225 High Park Ave. is currently on the market for $4.95 million. The three-storey property has been dubbed “The White House” thanks to its French manor-style exterior. The house includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a finished recreation room with a bar.

The living area is spacious, with a fireplace that anchors the room and a walk-out to the backyard veranda.

The open-concept space connects to the dining room, complete with white-oak hardwood flooring.

A metallic chandelier and quartz countertops can be found in the home’s modern kitchen. The centre island works as a chic breakfast bar to seat four.

The master bedroom also has a fireplace and two glass garden doors that provide access to a private balcony.

Connected to the walk-in closet is a five-piece en suite bathroom. A floating double vanity and large bathtub make a statement, along with the marble-clad walls and flooring.

The bedrooms are super airy with lots of space and high ceilings.

This third-floor study room has an 11-foot window and built-in bookshelves.

The recreation room has plenty of space, with room for ample seating and entertainment, like a ping pong table.

There’s also a large wet bar complete with four classic barstools and two wine fridges.

In the backyard, there’s a covered porch complete with two outdoor ceiling fans.

Check out the view:

There’s even an artist’s studio tucked at the end of the yard with a complete outdoor patio.

This home is currently listed with Christian Vermast of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.