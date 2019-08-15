Home of the Week: A modern custom build for $2.89 mil in Willowdale

by Chelsea Dolan 7 hours ago

The massive custom-built home at 243 Betty Ann Dr. is currently on offer for $2.898 million in Toronto’s Willowdale neighbourhood. It boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a spacious backyard for entertaining.

The first floor is largely open-concept with high-end finishes and 10-foot ceilings. Check out the formal living area with its limestone gas fireplace:

243 Betty Ann Dr.

A chic chandelier hangs just above the dining room table.

243 Betty Ann Dr.

Built-in shelving units and another fireplace take over one of the family room walls. It’s spacious and bright with large windows and doors.

243 Betty Ann Dr.

Opposite to the family room is the gourmet kitchen. It has a small breakfast area with blue barstools that allow for a nice pop of colour.

243 Betty Ann Dr.

One of the bathrooms has a unique glass sink.

243 Betty Ann Dr.

The minimalist home office has some storage space and simple white furniture.

243 Betty Ann Dr.

The oversized master bedroom has high ceilings and a cool chandelier. 

243 Betty Ann Dr.

Plus, a massive walk-in closet:

243 Betty Ann Drive

A soaker tub, double sinks and marble clad counters make up the en suite.

243 Betty Ann Dr.

The finished basement has a recreation room and gym area, with walk-out access to the backyard. 

243 Betty Ann Dr.

The backyard has a small deck and plenty of patio space.

243 Betty Ann Dr.

This home is currently listed with Mario Armani of Armani Realty.

