271 Forest Hill

Home of the Week: $9.3 million for a massive Forest Hill mansion next to the Beltline

by Chelsea Dolan Posted: October 31, 2019

The elaborate estate at 271 Forest Hill Rd. is on the market for a cool $9.3 million. The property is nestled beside the Kay Gardner Beltline trail. In addition to the seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the mansion has no shortage of amenities. There’s a gym, sauna, in-ground pool and multiple terraces to name a few.

Here is the grand foyer:

And the spacious formal living room.

A set of French doors provide access to the outdoor deck from the dining room.

The contemporary kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and a lot of cabinet space.

In the summer, this second-level patio doubles as an outdoor kitchenette with a BBQ and smoker.

Wood panelling and an intricate ceiling design give the massive family room a sophisticated feel.

This home office boasts dark wood finishes, a fireplace and terrazzo tile floors.

Check out the arched ceilings in the home’s master bedroom. The room also has its own private balcony.

The master en suite has double sinks and vanities with marble finishes and a two-person jacuzzi bathtub.

The home’s lower level is where all the luxe amenities are located. Check out this large gym with walk-out access to the backyard. This level also has easy access to the spa bath with both a wet and dry sauna.

This recreation room has a ton of space for games and entertainment.

The backyard has a stone patio, in-ground pool and sunken hot tub.

The back of the house is equipped with a three-car garage and driveway that can fit up to five cars.

The stone patio space extends out from the pool area across a massive lawn on the 5,000-square-foot property.

271 Forest Hill Rd. is currently listed with Janet Marlene Lindsay of Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd.

