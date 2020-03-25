The one-of-a-kind build at 276 Strathallen Wood has 4,200 square feet of living space and was designed by Danieli Developments. The two-storey abode has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and is listed on the market for $4.295 million.

The entryway gives you a great view of the home’s open-concept floor plan.

The two-piece powder room is designed with a floating vanity and matching floor tile.

Double doors bring you into this sophisticated home office.

Walnut flooring and a large fireplace stand out in the living room.

A showstopping wine display can be seen in the dining room.

The family room has a built-in entertainment unit and shelf lighting.

It shares the space with the kitchen.

The sleek kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances and marble finishes.

There’s also plenty of space for a casual dining set next to the window.

Glass doors border the room and provide quick access to the outdoor patio.

A granite wall with an integrated fireplace pulls focus in the master bedroom.

It connects to this chic dressing room, complete with a vanity and stylish chandelier.

The soaker bathtub and light colour palette bring a spa ambiance into the seven-piece ensuite bathroom.

A vaulted ceiling opens up this second bedroom.

Each of the bedrooms come with their own ensuite bathroom.

The laundry room was designed with all white finishes.

The lower level is massive. It houses a bedroom, bathroom and entertainment area.

It also has a luxurious wet bar and access to the backyard, making this home ideal for entertaining in the summertime.

New owners might take advantage of the massive yard space with a garden or in-ground pool.

276 Strathallen Wood is listed with Andre Kutyan of Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage.