Home of the Week: $13.68 million for an extravagant, multicoloured remodel in Forest Hill

This massive home at 29 Forest Hill Road is currently on the market for an impressive $13.68 million in Toronto. The current homeowners bought the property for $8 million back in 2015, but after a multimillion-dollar remodelling carried out over a two-year span, the property has seen a significant price increase.

The changes that were made are anything but subtle. Each room was colourfully designed by Toronto-based design firm Powell & Bonnell, with eye-catching details to marvel at around every corner. Along with its five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, it also boasts extravagant amenities such as a home theatre, gym, wine cellar and more.

While the inside is full of colour, the outside presents an elegant brick exterior.

There’s plenty of space in the family room (a.k.a the green room), thanks to a massive couch and additional window seating.

More comfy seating is nestled behind a curtained-off area of the home, right next to some large windows. A funky purple chandelier is also there to brighten up the room.

Another standout chandelier rules the dining room (or what could also be referred to as the yellow room), hovering over a dark wood table with vibrant yellow chairs and similarly matched curtains. The breakfast nook by the window looks pretty cosy, too.

The walls in this room were painted an interesting shade of pistachio green.

The homeowners opted for sleek white walls and cabinet space in the kitchen. It’s bright, spacious, and there’s even a separate prep kitchen as well.

What this bathroom may lack in size, it definitely makes up for in design. The purple hues and decorative tassels are a nice touch.

Leading to the second floor, a rainbow staircase brings a pop of colour with each step. Because, why not?

The bedrooms are spacious and beautifully decorated. One of them features a window seat and whimsical chandelier.

The master is complete with a huge walk-in closet and a sleek bathroom design.

The balloon bench adds some serious whimsy to an otherwise plain white hall.

The lower level hosts an abundance of amenities such as a wine cellar, rec room and a gym featuring state of the art equipment.

There’s also a home theatre equipped with large plush seating and cosy pillows.

The property is listed with Elise Kalles at Harvey Kalles Real Estate LTD., Brokerage.