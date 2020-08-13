The three-storey build at 3 New St. is the ultimate work-from-home residence. After being constructed in 2003 and used exclusively as an office, it was revamped in 2013 and transformed into a luxury home-office hybrid. The first level provides professional office space while the upper levels boast over 3,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space.

Along with two bedrooms and four bathrooms, this Yorkville home has a sprawling rooftop terrace overlooking Ramsden Park and the streets below. It’s a short walk away from everything Yonge and Bloor has to offer and is currently listed at $7.1 million.

Upon entering the snazzy foyer, you can use the stairs or take the elevator to the upper levels.

Wooden doorways bring you into two spacious commercial offices.

Vibrant blue wallpaper was used to decorate the second and third floor landings.

The formal dining room can be accessed straight from the elevator.

High ceilings and pot lighting can be found throughout the home. The living room has a fireplace and large windows.

Glass doors open to this enclosed balcony.

The living room is open to the kitchen. It has floor-to-ceiling cabinetry with integrated appliances and a breakfast bar.

A fireplace plus two walk-in closets add to the opulent master bedroom.

The spa-like bathroom has two sinks, a built-in vanity and walk-in shower.

Floral wallpaper makes another appearance in the second bedroom.

There’s a ton of storage space in the laundry room.

The sun-filled rooftop terrace spans approximately 1,000 square feet, providing plenty of space for entertaining.

Plus, the property also comes with a two car garage.

3 New St. is listed with Kevin P. Gillen of Gillen, K.P., & Co. Realty Limited.