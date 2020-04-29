Home of the Week: A reimagined Victorian with four bedrooms in Cabbagetown for $2.5 million

It’s hard to believe the charming Victorian at 311 Sumach St. was built in the 1870s. The owners struck a nice balance during its renovation — preserving historic elements, while modernizing it with luxe finishes. The home has been newly listed on the market for $2.5 million.

The 2,750-square-foot home sits three storeys high in Cabbagetown. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a finished backyard. One of the home’s biggest selling features is the master bedroom, which spans the entire third floor and comes with a generously-sized ensuite.

Interested buyers can take a 3D virtual tour of the property via Matterport.

A wood burning fireplace is the focal point of the living room, with bay windows allowing natural light to come through. Intricate crown moulding separates the space from the dining room.

Hardwood floors span throughout the entire floor, including the dining area.

The contemporary kitchen is bright and open concept.

A five-burner gas range and Miele appliances blend nicely into the sleek counters.

There’s room for another casual dining set next to the adjoining family room.

Windows and high ceilings open up the space, with French doors providing access to the backyard.

This cosy room works as a nice home office.

The two-piece bathroom has a bit of a beach vibe.

A nifty built-in storage unit takes over an entire wall in this bedroom.

Each of the four bedrooms have their own stylish aesthetic.

There’s a tranquil ambiance to this bathroom, which comes complete with a soaker tub and walk-in shower.

The sprawling master bedroom takes over the entire third floor. Double doored closets line the wall, leading to the ensuite bathroom.

The all-white design and large windows brighten up the five-piece ensuite. An oversized soaker tub sits between his and her sinks.

A flagstone patio makes for a convenient place to entertain outdoors.

It also provides two parking spaces.

This home is listed with Ronald Reaman of Sotheby’s International Realty.