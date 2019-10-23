Home of the Week: A reimagined Victorian in Little Italy for just under $3 million

The renovated Victorian at 378 Manning Ave. is on the market for $2.995 million. In 2015, the current owners gave the tired interior a massive facelift. The entirety of the house was redone, which not only consisted of removing an old front porch, but also relaying the floor joists and rehabilitating the brickwork.

The nitty-gritty work resulted in an immaculate remodel built inside the shell of a classic Victorian structure. Steps away from College Street in Little Italy, this detached home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

High ceilings and white brick take over the living and dining rooms on the main level.

The white walls make for a chic blank canvas, allowing for the future homeowners to easily customize with furniture and decor.

A wet bar with its own wine fridge is the first thing to see upon entering the kitchen.

The kitchen was custom-built, and includes a large extended island and sleek cabinetry.

The sun-filled family room has built-in shelving and a walk-out to the backyard.

The outdoor deck is a great space for entertaining.

The master bedroom has access to a Juliette balcony through two sets of glass doors.

A floating double vanity and soaker bathtub are stylish perks in this four-piece en suite.

The other bedrooms are quite spacious and each come with double closets.

Pot lighting illuminates the basement, which includes a mudroom and walk-up.

The spare room on the lower level is a great option for a fourth bedroom, rec room or office.

378 Manning Ave. is currently listed with Paul Johnston.