Home of the Week: $2.7 million for a new build in Davisville Village

It’s out with the old and in with the new at 4 Whitewood Rd. The owners completely rebuilt this two-storey home from the ground up and gave it a modern exterior that stands out in the Davisville neighbourhood. The house is packed with plenty of intricate details throughout, earning it a price tag of $2.699 million.

Aside from its three bedrooms and five bathrooms, home buyers might also be interested in the finished basement with walk-out access to a private backyard.

The foyer has marble flooring and a glass ceiling.

Chic touches throughout the home make ordinary things look like art. The ceiling is one example of this, with geometric patterns that bordering the pot lighting.

There’s also the kitchen island with a striking waterfall edge, a contemporary design element where the countertop’s pattern drops down to the floor.

The family room fireplace also commands attention. Its marble mantel extends up to the 12-foot ceiling.

Glass double doors open up to an outdoor deck.

A small staircase leads to the combined dining and living area with walnut flooring. A grid-like design not only encompasses the ceiling, but also an entire wall of shelves.

The master bedroom is simple and bright, with high ceilings. It also has his and hers walk-in closets.

The soaker tub and light colour palette bring a spa-like ambiance to the five-piece ensuite.

Each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. This one has a walk-in shower.

The finished lower level could act as an income suite, as it has a kitchenette, bedroom and a walk-out to the backyard.

The bedroom comes complete with its own ensuite bathroom. The custom shower has a number of spa settings.

Placing lounge furniture in the rec room is a good way to utilize the space. The counter here also has a sink and additional storage.

Here is the backyard:

4 Whitewood Rd. is currently listed with Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty, Brokerage.