4 Whitewood Rd

Home of the Week: $2.7 million for a new build in Davisville Village

by Chelsea Dolan Posted: November 13, 2019

It’s out with the old and in with the new at 4 Whitewood Rd. The owners completely rebuilt this two-storey home from the ground up and gave it a modern exterior that stands out in the Davisville neighbourhood. The house is packed with plenty of intricate details throughout, earning it a price tag of $2.699 million.

Aside from its three bedrooms and five bathrooms, home buyers might also be interested in the finished basement with walk-out access to a private backyard.

The foyer has marble flooring and a glass ceiling.

4 Whitewood Rd

Chic touches throughout the home make ordinary things look like art. The ceiling is one example of this, with geometric patterns that bordering the pot lighting.

4 Whitewood Rd

There’s also the kitchen island with a striking waterfall edge, a contemporary design element where the countertop’s pattern drops down to the floor.

4 Whitewood Rd

The family room fireplace also commands attention. Its marble mantel extends up to the 12-foot ceiling.

4 Whitewood Rd

Glass double doors open up to an outdoor deck.

4 Whitewood Rd

A small staircase leads to the combined dining and living area with walnut flooring. A grid-like design not only encompasses the ceiling, but also an entire wall of shelves.

4 Whitewood Rd

The master bedroom is simple and bright, with high ceilings. It also has his and hers walk-in closets.

4 Whitewood Rd

The soaker tub and light colour palette bring a spa-like ambiance to the five-piece ensuite.

4 Whitewood Rd

Each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. This one has a walk-in shower.

4 Whitewood Rd

The finished lower level could act as an income suite, as it has a kitchenette, bedroom and a walk-out to the backyard.

4 Whitewood Rd

The bedroom comes complete with its own ensuite bathroom. The custom shower has a number of spa settings.

4 Whitewood Rd

Placing lounge furniture in the rec room is a good way to utilize the space. The counter here also has a sink and additional storage.

4 Whitewood Rd

Here is the backyard:

4 Whitewood Rd.

4 Whitewood Rd. is currently listed with Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty, Brokerage.

BACK TO HOME