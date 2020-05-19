The three-storey build at 41 Northcote Ave. isn’t your typical luxury home. It was sustainably designed to Passive House Standards, which is a certification given to buildings that consume up to 90 per cent less heating and cooling energy than a regular building. It spans over 3,000 square feet and is a short walk away from Queen Street West.
This modern home comes with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a finished lower level. A major selling point is the rooftop deck boasting views of the neighbourhood below. It’s currently on the market for $2.699 million.
As you step into the living room, the home feels airy and open thanks to the nine-foot ceilings.
It’s lit with pot lighting and shares the space with the dining room.
The contemporary kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances and a hidden fridge. The matching marble island and backsplash stand out.
There’s space for another dining set behind the family room.
A floor-to-ceiling wardrobe provides lots of storage in the master bedroom.
It openly connects to the ensuite bathroom, which comes with two vanities and a walk-in shower.
High ceilings and the white walls open up each of the bedrooms.
This third-floor bedroom is pretty large.
It connects to another five-piece ensuite, which has his and her sinks, plus a soaker tub and shower area.
The bedroom also has access to this private wood-panelled deck.
Here’s a look at the fourth bedroom.
And another ensuite.
The lower level has eight-foot ceilings, office space and a four-piece bathroom.
There’s also a gym and recreation area.
This courtyard can be accessed from the lower level at the front of the home.
Upstairs, an enclosed pathway leads to another spacious patio.
It’s a great little spot for entertaining, with plenty of room for outdoor furniture.
41 Northcote Ave. is listed with Nalin Sharma of Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.