Home of the Week: A sustainable build with a rooftop patio near Queen West for just under $2.7 million

by Chelsea Dolan for TRNTO Posted: May 19, 2020 Photo: Lianne Gesior

The three-storey build at 41 Northcote Ave. isn’t your typical luxury home. It was sustainably designed to Passive House Standards, which is a certification given to buildings that consume up to 90 per cent less heating and cooling energy than a regular building. It spans over 3,000 square feet and is a short walk away from Queen Street West.

This modern home comes with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a finished lower level. A major selling point is the rooftop deck boasting views of the neighbourhood below. It’s currently on the market for $2.699 million.

As you step into the living room, the home feels airy and open thanks to the nine-foot ceilings.

It’s lit with pot lighting and shares the space with the dining room.

The contemporary kitchen is equipped with Miele appliances and a hidden fridge. The matching marble island and backsplash stand out.

There’s space for another dining set behind the family room.

A floor-to-ceiling wardrobe provides lots of storage in the master bedroom.

It openly connects to the ensuite bathroom, which comes with two vanities and a walk-in shower.

High ceilings and the white walls open up each of the bedrooms.

This third-floor bedroom is pretty large. 

It connects to another five-piece ensuite, which has his and her sinks, plus a soaker tub and shower area.

The bedroom also has access to this private wood-panelled deck.

Here’s a look at the fourth bedroom.

And another ensuite.

The lower level has eight-foot ceilings, office space and a four-piece bathroom.

There’s also a gym and recreation area.

This courtyard can be accessed from the lower level at the front of the home.

Upstairs, an enclosed pathway leads to another spacious patio.

It’s a great little spot for entertaining, with plenty of room for outdoor furniture.

41 Northcote Ave. is listed with Nalin Sharma of Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

