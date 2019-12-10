Home of the Week: $11.9 million for a funky mansion with its own salon and home theatre in North York

The massive house at 42 Wimpole Dr. is as over-the-top as it gets. More like a country club than a home, this $11.9 million mansion doesn’t hold back in terms of extravagance or amenities. The sprawling 13,000-square-foot property can be entered through one of three gates and there’s enough parking for 13 cars.

The North York home is intricately designed and outfitted to meet the needs of any deep-pocketed buyer. For starters, the elevator and games room seem like humble add-ons compared to the luxe home theatre and in-house salon. The two-storey home also has six bedrooms and a total of 13 bathrooms.

A 24-foot glass wall is the first thing you’ll see walking into the home’s foyer.

Lacquered panelling and cabinetry line the family room.

The office sparkles as light bounces off the decorated chandelier and glossy walls.

There’s character in every corner of the home, including the kitchen’s dining area.

The kitchen spans 1,000 square feet and is eclectically designed with two islands and colourful accents.

Overlooking the foyer is this second floor hallway, accessible by stairs or elevator.

Each bedroom is incredibly spacious.

This bedroom is like a mini apartment, finished with its own kitchenette.

The rec room has its own personal bar with illuminated shelving and cabinetry.

The home theatre in 42 Wimpole Dr. is next level. The lighting replicates a real movie theatre and the recliners make it all the more homey.

There’s also a games room.

The future owners can channel their inner celebrity with this personal glam room.

Plus, no mansion is complete without a home gym.

While this space could certainly qualify as a home in its own right, this 800-square-foot structure is actually a cabana.

There’s plenty of space to entertain outside.

The massive in-ground pool is surrounded by a stone patio, complete with an outdoor kitchen.

42 Wimpole Dr. is listed with Jamie Erlick of Harvey Kallas Real Estate LTD.