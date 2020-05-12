Home of the Week: A Midtown house with a backyard oasis and studio for just under $4 million

The modern home at 436 Heath St. E. has plenty to boast about. Located in the Bennington Heights neighbourhood of Toronto and designed by Simon Rowlands, this home is architecturally refined and currently listed for $3.995 million.

Along with three bedrooms and four bathrooms, the house has a finished lower level, chef’s kitchen and even a backyard oasis with a studio designed by Earth Inc.

Immediately next to the foyer is a home office with a massive window and fireplace.

A glass wall separates the office from the living area. Wide plank oak flooring can be found throughout the entire home.

A massive double-sided fireplace divides the living room from the kitchen.

This bright two-piece bathroom can be found on the main floor.

A large waterfall island allows for plenty of counterspace and seating in the chef’s kitchen. It comes equipped with Miele appliances and sleek cabinetry.

The floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining room span 30 feet wide and provide access to the backyard.

High ceilings open up the master bedroom.

A skylight brightens the five-piece ensuite bathroom.

This second bedroom is generously sized.

Matching floor and wall tile were used in this second bathroom.

Downstairs in the lower level, there’s a recreation room with eight-foot ceilings. You can also find the laundry room and another bedroom on this level.

A retractable glass wall opens up onto the backyard oasis.

Outside, there’s lots of room for seating.

The landscaped gardens surrounding the saltwater pool were designed by Earth Inc.

The backyard continues beyond the pool.

Down the path, there’s a small studio space that can be used as a home gym or yoga room. It also has a patio with an outdoor firepit.

This home is listed with Martha Grant and Cailey Heaps of Heaps Estrin Team.