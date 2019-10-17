Home of the Week: $5.49 million for a four-storey semi with a wine cellar in the Annex

From the outside, the semi-detached house at 46 Boswell Ave. may look deceivingly modest in size, but inside there is actually a ton of living space. The century-old home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a home theatre with a 105-inch projector screen. It’s on the market for $5.495 million in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood.

A cosy sitting nook tucked beside one of the home’s six fireplaces is the first thing to see upon entry.

The renovated interior comes with exposed brick walls and steel accents, as seen in the elegantly decorated main floor dining area, complete with a two-way fireplace.

The kitchen is bright and open with easy access to the backyard. The large island is the focal point of the room and adds ample counter space.

This cityscape wallpaper and funky chandelier liven up this two-piece bathroom.

This cosy second-floor bedroom has high ceilings, but is made intimate with the use of the warm tones of the exposed brick wall.

Floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate the spacious second-floor bedroom with natural light.

Each second-floor bedroom comes with its own en suite bathroom.

The third-floor master bedroom sports luxe features throughout and includes a set of glass doors that open up to an outdoor balcony.

A soaker tub sits in front of a partial wall that separates the bedroom from the five-piece en suite.

The master bathroom is incredibly spacious with it’s two separate vanity’s and enclosed shower and toilet space.

This massive walk-in closet is another big plus.

One of the many lower level rooms is this cinematic home theatre with a 105-inch projector screen.

And the elaborate wine cellar can fit more than 350 bottles.

The finished basement also has a rec room and additional bedroom.

The enclosed backyard garden has a ground-level patio space and a vine covered gazebo, which doubles as outdoor storage space.

