Home of the Week: $4.89 million for a Georgian-style manor with three storeys in Rosedale

The Georgian-style home at 47 Douglas Dr. has some serious curb appeal. The red-brick exterior, symmetrical facade, and front door flanked by columns all add to its historic architectural style. But on the inside, this newly-renovated home is far from dated. Located in the Rosedale neighbourhood this three-storey house boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms and gate access to Rosedale Park.

Unfortunately, this home doesn’t come with an 18th century price tag. The thoughtful reno comes with a finished basement and two family rooms and is listed for $4.895 million.

The entryway has high ceilings and immediate access to the staircase.

Find wide plank flooring throughout the entire first level, including the living room.

Bay windows overlook a built-in bench, making for comfy seating in the dining room.

The stainless steel features and white brick wall add a textural element to this kitchen.

The open-concept family room is a few steps down from the kitchen. This space has a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and access to the private terrace.

The owners reimagined the mud room and designed it with French doors.

This additional family room doubles as an office space thanks to the built-in shelves and desk.

The master is a simple yet spacious room.

Frosted double glass doors lead to the five-piece ensuite. There’s a skylight over the double sinks and a soaker bathtub.

With five bedrooms, a growing family would have no problem finding space to fit everyone.

There’s additional bedrooms on the third floor as well.

The lower level has a ton of storage and living space.

And the backyard has a sizeable patio for outdoor dining.

This home is listed with Julie Rennie and Janice Rennie of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage.