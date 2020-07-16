The property at 50 Walmsley Blvd. is a two-in-one home. This three-storey listing spans 1,891 square feet and is split into two living spaces. The top two floors are for the homeowner, while the main level is a one-bedroom income suite. In total, the home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Not only is this Deer Park home a short walk away from the Beltline Trail, but each suite also has their own private outdoor decks. The property comes with a detached double garage and the upper floors have been renovated with high-end finishes. It’s currently listed for $2.195 million.

Upstairs on the second and third floor is the owner’s suite. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A sliding door leads into the modern kitchen. It’s partially open to the family room thanks to the double-sided breakfast bar.

The dining and family room share the main living area.

Cathedral ceilings with a skylight make a grand statement in the family room. There is also an electric fireplace embedded into a large brick-styled mantelpiece.

There is a bedroom with a large built-in on this floor.

It comes with a three-piece ensuite bathroom.

The master suite takes over the entire third level. Large white beams and skylights add some dimension to the room.

This suite takes open concept to the next level, with the ensuite bathroom sitting in the corner of the bedroom.

Next to the walk-in shower, there’s a partial glass wall that overlooks the family room.

The master bedroom living space continues outside on this private deck.

The first floor is dedicated to a one-bedroom and one-bathroom pied-à-terre. It can be entered through the shared foyer.

Charming bay windows overlook the street in the family room.

There’s a built-in dining booth for two next to the kitchen.

The modestly-sized kitchen was designed with a neutral colour palette in mind.

Here is the master bedroom, next to the kitchen.

It has a walk-in closet and also connects to an all-white bathroom with a bathtub.

Sliding glass doors in the bedroom lead to the suite’s own backyard patio.

The fenced patio is private for those living on the first floor. But there is also another small sitting area in the backyard.

This property at 50 Walmsley Blvd. is listed with Cathy Park of Chestnut Park Real Estate.