Home of the Week: A $4.9-million Victorian that sold within 24 hours in Summerhill

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 52 Roxborough St. W. went for its original asking price on the same day it was listed in Summerhill earlier this week. The new homeowners snagged this charming Victorian build for a cool $4.895 million.

The formal living room comes equipped with a large fireplace and hardwood flooring.

A whimsical chandelier hangs over the table inside the spacious dining room, just one room over.

There’s no shortage of cabinet space inside the home’s impressive chef’s kitchen, with a large centre island and pot lights.

Plus, there’s even room for a kitchen table next to the glass wall that opens out onto the backyard patio.

Here’s a small but striking two-piece bathroom:

The family room is super spacious and bright.

Access to an outdoor deck is available in the master suite.

It overlooks the backyard and has plenty of space for outdoor furniture.

The master bedroom’s walk-in closet has mirrored walls and leads to the master en suite.

The oversized bathroom has a luxe soaker tub, double vanity and glass shower.

The third floor also has an office nook.

Check out the glossy white brick and metallic finishes in this upstairs bathroom:

Angled ceilings add some character to one of the third-floor bedrooms.

The finished basement has ample room for a play space, comfy seating and study area.

This home combines indoor-outdoor living with massive sliding doors that open out onto the backyard.

The home was listed with Eileen Lasswell of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage.