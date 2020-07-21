Home of the Week: A custom-built house with an indoor slide in midtown for $26K per month

With its high ceilings, glass windows and high-end finishes throughout, 58 Timberlane Dr. is an architectural feat. The custom-built home is located in Armour Heights and boasts 10,000 square feet of living space. It’s available to lease for $26,000 monthly.

The two-storey home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and backs onto a ravine for a nature-filled view. It has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a finished above ground basement.

The open concept entryway boasts high ceilings and pot lighting.

Next to the entryway is this spacious dining area, providing plenty of space for fancy dinner parties.

The floor-to-ceiling glass wall in the great room has a walk-out to the patio, providing an indoor-outdoor living experience.

The slanted wooden ceiling adds dimension while the large marble fireplace brings an opulent feel.

A marble wall with a built-in bookcase stands out in the den.

There’s a two-piece bathroom with a marble sink.

In the minimalistic chef’s kitchen, a wooden ceiling makes another appearance. The room comes equipped with high quality appliances and an island.

There’s room for a casual dining set in the kitchen. It sits next to floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the backyard.

The master bedroom lives on the first floor. It boasts views of the ravine and comes with built-in closets.

The five-piece ensuite bathroom has a spa-like ambiance. Along with a walk-in shower and soaker bathtub, there’s a lengthy vanity with a sink placed at each end.

A black accent wall along the staircase breaks from the home’s white and wood colour palette.

The second-floor hallway has built-in bookshelves.

Upstairs, the other four bedrooms are spacious and serene.

You can access the lower level recreation room from either the staircase or a custom enclosed slide.

The lower level has a charming arts and crafts room that could double as a kitchenette.

Plus, there’s plenty of storage space.

Outside, the backyard deck overlooks the ravine. It also comes with an outdoor wood-burning fireplace.

58 Timberlane Dr. is listed with Erez Henya and Adi Henya of Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.