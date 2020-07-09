The two-year renovation at 58 Whitehall Rd. was certainly worth the wait. Striking a luxurious balance between classic and contemporary designs, the two-storey home boasts desirable features like high ceilings and large windows throughout.

Inside this brick and wood build are five bedrooms and four bathrooms. There’s lots of living space, including the finished lower level. Its prime location in Rosedale and extensive reno have earned it a listing price of $3.995 million.

A brick accent wall adds some character to the all-white foyer.

The living room has a sleek marble fireplace.

A contemporary aesthetic carries into the dining area. The entire home is bright and airy thanks to its high ceilings and pot lighting.

The light colour palette makes for a sophisticated kitchen. It has a custom nine-foot-long waterfall island and a backsplash to match.

Floor-to-ceiling windows allow lots of light to shine into the adjoining living room.

There’s also a mud room with a bench at the rear entrance.

A blue accent wall adds some flair to the spacious master bedroom.

It comes with a sizeable dressing room and lots of storage space.

There’s a built-in vanity leading into the five-piece ensuite bathroom.

Double sinks and a soaker bathtub sit top the marble floor.

Each of the bedrooms are painted white and have hardwood floors.

This one has a unique corner window.

Black and white finishes make for a stylish three-piece bathroom.

High ceilings open up the lower level. It has a custom bar area and lots of space for cosy furniture.

This recreation area can be used as a home gym.

There’s also a lower level guest suite and three-piece bathroom.

Here’s a look at the organized laundry area:

The backyard patio is surrounded by lots of greenery.

There’s also a new garage and green driveway at the back of the home.

58 Whitehall Rd. is listed with Maggie Lind of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited.