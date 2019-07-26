Finding a spacious home with five bedrooms or more in Toronto seems near impossible these days, but they do still exist — for the right price. Enter this charming five-bedroom, four-bathroom home with its massive principal rooms, saltwater pool and mini basketball court, currently listed for $3.695 million. Located at 59 Lytton Blvd. in a quiet well-to-do neighbourhood, this home sits on a prime piece of land just a short walk to Yonge Street.

Check out the front yard, featuring lots of greenery and a private driveway and gated garage:

Inside, there’s an open concept foyer with immediate access to the living room, dining room and kitchen.

There’s a large fireplace and hardwood ceilings with exposed beams in the living room.

The dining room gives off an elegant feel with white wainscoting and large front windows.

The kitchen has all modern appliances and a large centre island. The golden handles on the white cabinets and mix-and-match backsplash are an added bonus.

The bedrooms are all unique. The master is spacious with high ceilings and a cosy sitting area.

It also has vibrant red built-in storage space.

The en suite has a double floating vanity and large walk-in shower.

Plus, there’s a massive tub in one of the other bathrooms.

The third level has a loft and two additional bedrooms.

The red and black walls make for a bold statement. Plus, this bedroom has a chalkboard wall above the bed.

The lower level is finished, with exposed brick walls and light hardwood flooring, a rec room and bathroom.

The backyard is the pièce de résistance. There’s a large saltwater pool with a waterfall and plenty of patio space for poolside lounging.

There’s also a mini basketball court next to the garage for shooting hoops.

This home is listed with Carol Lome from Lome Irwin Real Estate Team.