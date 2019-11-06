Home of the Week: A Summerhill estate with a two-storey coach house for just under $8 million

A $7.995 million mansion is up for grabs at 62 Woodlawn Ave. W. in Summerhill. Designed by architect Peter Kellner, the 9,500-square-foot property exudes luxury from the indoor pool to the elevator. Not only does 62 Woodlawn Ave. have six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, but there’s also a two-storey coach house on the grounds.

The entire main floor has 10-foot ceilings, including the foyer.

Built-in shelving units take over an entire wall in the music room.

The formal living room is classic and elegant, with a fireplace as the focal point.

The dining room is right next to it, and has more than enough space to fit a table for twelve.

The family room comes with built-in bookshelves and another fireplace.

Natural light floods the kitchen thanks to the room’s bay windows and patio walk-out.

The large kitchen island provides lots of counter space and room for barstool seating.

The informal dining space, or breakfast nook is illuminated by the floor-to-ceiling windows and skylight.

One of the bedrooms is currently done up as a nursery.

This additional seating area could also work as a home theatre.

The master bedroom is illuminated by pot lighting and several windows.

The five-piece en suite connects the master to another sitting area.

Plus, the mansion has its own indoor pool, which also has plenty of space for surrounding furniture.

Nestled in greenery at the rear of the property is the coach house.

The curved glass windows add a ton of light and character inside and out.

There are also a number of gardens around the property.

62 Woodlawn Ave. W. is currently listed with Maggie Lind of Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited.