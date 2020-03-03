Home of the Week: $4.2 million for a modern build that backs onto a ravine in Rosedale

Nestled on the northern edge of Rosedale in the small Governor’s Bridge neighbourhood sits 63 Douglas Cres. The modern home, with its striking glass features and high-end touches, was built in 2012 and is listed for $4.2 million. It boasts picturesque views of Cudmore Creek and has plenty of outdoor yard space.

The home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a finished basement with walk-out access to the backyard.

The foyer has a long entryway equipped with plenty of closet space.

The spacious living room has floor-to-ceiling windows with access to the backyard deck.

An open-concept dining area sits between the living room and the kitchen.

A sprawling waterfall island can fit up to five barstool seats in the kitchen. The cabinetry and fridge discreetly blend into the wall thanks to a seamless design.

The glass staircase is one of the most architecturally distinct elements in the house. There’s also a skylight above the second floor landing.

An entire wall of windows allows for a great view in the master bedroom.

A glass doorway leads you into the airy ensuite bathroom. It has a floating double vanity, steam shower and soaker tub.

The master also has access to a massive walk-in closet.

Each of the four bedrooms have hardwood floors and their own unique aesthetic.

The finished basement has heated floors, a walk-out to the backyard and an extra bedroom.

There’s lots of yard space to admire the home’s glass exterior.

And the deck provides lots of space for outdoor entertaining.

This home is listed with Nicole Digalakis and Gary Brown of Re/Max All-Stars Reality Inc.