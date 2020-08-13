Toronto’s creative ice cream purveyors will be dishing out treats at a food festival this weekend

The Toronto Ice Cream Festival is going down this weekend at Scarborough Town Centre and will feature cold treats from Eva’s Original Chimneys, Fugo Desserts, Ihalo Krunch and many more. The festival will run from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16.

Many of the city’s annual summer food festivals were cancelled, such as the Taste of the Danforth, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The organizer for the ice cream festival, Street Eats Market, has put many precautionary measures in place to keep the vendors and festival attendees safe — including social distancing circles such as the ones that were drawn in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

“There are also over 50 social distancing circles that have been drawn on the grass. Dedicated staff will be ensuring that everyone is abiding by the rules and staying safe,” said event organizers in a press release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STREET EATS MARKET™ (@streeteatsmarket) on Aug 12, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

The festival is a walk-up model and orders are to be purchased directly from each vendor. Vendors will be spaced 10 feet apart and attendees should look out for flagged markers on the grass to act as physical distancing line-up indicators. There will also be spaced out picnic tables where households or social bubbles can sit down and enjoy their cold treats.

Featured vendors such as 6 Spice Rack, Crunch Bags, Gogi, Jerk Brothers, Pogo Waffles, Sweet Slice, and Tala will be debuting new special flavours and outrageous creations on top of their menu classics. There will also be music, a food market with savoury offerings and a photo booth.

Though the event is happening outdoors at Scarborough Town Centre, all attendees are encouraged to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the venue, and staff will be frequently wiping down all touch-point areas.

The event will take place at the corner of Triton Road and Borough Drive, and admission and parking are both free.