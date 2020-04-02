It is now illegal to be within two metres of another person in Toronto

Mayor John Tory just signed off on a new bylaw that makes it illegal for Toronto residents to between within two metres of each other in public.

The very strict new rules are as close as the city can come to imposing a lockdown. The move came after reports of public gatherings continuing yesterday, even to the extent that some selfish individual(s) removed barriers set up at Sunnyside Park. And that is just one of many examples that came to light.

So THIS is the parking lot at Sunnyside Park RIGHT NOW…pic form @SteveRyanCP24 . Mayor @JohnTory @fordnation . Does nobody GET IT? pic.twitter.com/ViFlQtu3Uk — Stephanie Smyth (@stephaniesmyth) April 1, 2020

Breaking the new bylaw could come with a fine of up to $5,000.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health said the behaviour of those that flouted the rules and moved the barriers at Sunnyside was “appalling.”

De Villa now shaming those who removed barriers to Sunnyside Park and were hanging out in large groups – which she heard about yesterday. Calls it “appalling” — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) April 2, 2020

The stiff penalty was announced during a dire COVID-19 update in which de Villa indicated the spread of the virus is accelerating too quickly. She urged the entire city to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

Shop for groceries online and in-person just once per week. Walking, exercise and dog walking still permitted but strict adherence to new rules will be enforced.

#Breaking: Toronto Mayor says he has signed a bylaw making it illegal for people to get closer than two metres apart in public- if break rule they risk $5000 fine. https://t.co/QVLy0pTxU0 — NewsFreak (@newsfreak1984) April 2, 2020

Currently, the city has 897 COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed or deemed probable with 11 deaths.