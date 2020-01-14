Toronto Indigenous designer behind Lainey Lui’s Golden Globes gown

When eTalk correspondent Lainey Lui strutted down the stairs to the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, people couldn’t help but stare. As she told the CBC, it was because her dress was “spectacular and eye-catching.”
Lui’s rose-ombre floor-length pleated gown, with cut-out sides and a thigh-high slit that would make Angelina Jolie blush, is the brainchild of Toronto-based Indigenous designer Lesley Hampton.
The Gorgeous @laineygossip wearing Custom LESLEY HAMPTON at the @goldenglobes this evening!! Love this gown edit of our pleats? Email us now to order your custom at info@LesleyHampton.com 💕💕💕 Lainey is styled by @katiektobin and will be on air with @etalkctv @ctv @ctv_pr An honour for my first and probably only a Golden Globes to be representing Canadian fashion. This dress was custom and lovingly made for me by @lesleyhampton, an Indigenous fashion brand created by one of the most exciting talents in Canada. Thank you, Lesley, for your work and vision and generosity. I have never loved a red carpet dress more. Our look tonight: warrior with an attitude (which explains the combat boots). Styled by: @katiektobin/ Makeup: @voula_makeupartist / Hair: @matthewstylist
The piece hails from Hampton’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Entitled “The Preface”, the collection represents themes of healing and self-actualization. Hampton uses romantic cuts and bright colours to inspire self-happiness, self-confidence, and self-love to the individual wearing her pieces.
She believes that the indigenous community has a lot to offer when it comes to mainstream fashion.
“It was incredible to be able to represent the Indigenous fashion community and hopefully pave the way for other celebrities to shop Indigenous and see what Indigenous artists can do, whether it’s more traditional or more modern contemporary work,” Hampton told the CBC.
The polyester-blend dress that Lui wore will set you back between CA $1,000 – $1500, but it comes in a variety of sizes, lengths (knee-length or floor length), and colours (ombre rose or black pleather).
From the positive reaction on social media, we expect Hampton’s designs will end up on a lot more best-dressed lists this year:
@LaineyGossip @LesleyHampton What a fabulous gown❣️🔥Congratulations 🥳 Indigenization of the Red Carpet… LOVE❤️✊🏽
— Nicole Robertson (@MuskwaMedia) January 7, 2020
She even got a shout out from her alma mater George Brown. She graduated with a Fashion Design and Techniques diploma in 2017.
Congratulations to Lesley Hampton, designer of the hour at the Golden Globes '2020'! She's a @georgebrowngrad making waves with a worthwhile cause and amazing creations.
— startGBC (@startGBC) January 10, 2020
Hampton’s brand widely embodies inclusivity and wider perceptions of beauty that encourage body-positive advocacy. Collections are available for purchase through her website.