Popular Italian pizza joint Lambretta Pizzeria announced its closure this week, leaving the Roncesvalles community reeling at the loss of another much-loved business from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lambretta took to social media to express their frustration at the lack of support for local businesses. They revealed on their Facebook page that they have not received any form of relief from their landlord which is forcing them to close their doors.

“Today is #takeoutday but we’re hoping to see you all everyday this week because this will most likely be the end for us. Sadly, our landlord will not assist us with #RENTRELIEF and we can’t keep waiting for a miracle.”

The restaurant suggests that May 2 will be its last day.

Fans of the pizzeria took to social media to express their sadness at the news.

“So sad…one of our favourites and we just ordered last week!” one commenter shared.

While another commenter wrote: “Like many families in the area, Lambretta was a regular weekly spot before this crisis and is an institution in Roncesvalles. Our kids will be devastated knowing they won’t get to watch their pizza being made there ever again.”

The restaurant has been serving the neighbourhood Naples-style pizza since 2014.

This news comes after the sudden closure of another iconic pizza joint, which also cited the economic effects of COVID-19 as the reason for shutting down.