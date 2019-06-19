Norah Jones and Diana Ross take centre stage at Toronto Jazz Festival

NORAH JONES

A captivating songwriter and spellbinding performer, Jones has come full circle on her new album, returning to the jazz roots of her 2002 stunning debut Come Away with Me. She plays the Sony Centre, June 26.

DIANA ROSS

The queen. With a career spanning well over half a century, Ross is one of the most revered and enduring artists of the modern era. Her music is a wonderful exploration of jazz, funk and gospel. She plays the Sony Centre on June 24.

GHOST-NOTE

It’s a gift to find a contemporary collective exploring the sonic edges of jazz in such compelling fashion. This band of seasoned jazz veterans with a penchant for improv play the Horseshoe Tavern on June 26.

TOWER OF POWER

Celebrating 50 years “Down at the Nightclub,” the Tower of Power brings the baddest horn section around to Toronto for a rare Bump City concert appearance at the Danforth Music Hall on June. 25.