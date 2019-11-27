Toronto just lost one of its most popular pizzerias without any notice

Yeah Yeahs Pizza, the Nova Scotia-based pizzeria in partnership with Boxcar Social, has closed its doors in Toronto. Without any forewarning or announcement, the Summerhill pizzeria boarded up their windows earlier this week.

As of right now their Instagram, Facebook and website are all still active and there has yet to be a formal goodbye. But according to Summer Ridley, office manager at Boxcar Social‘s head office, “a decision has been made by the business owners to close the Toronto location indefinitely.”

The Summerhill staple opened its doors two years ago after Chris Ioannou and John Baker, the owners of Boxcar Social, discovered Yeah Yeahs out east. The duo partnered with the Nova Scotia based pizzeria and took over the space that used to occupy Clocktower Bar.

The Toronto location was adorned in stencilled pizza slices and served some great New York style pies. Chef Kyle McAskill was responsible for recreating the unforgettable East Coast pizzas here in Toronto. Yeah Yeahs was also a direct neighbour to Boxcar and their pies were available in the cafe, as well as in their primary outpost.

It is a sad day to say goodbye to great pizza, especially when it’s adjacent to a subway station. Now that the pizzeria has closed you’ll have to find another spot to pick up a pre-transit snack and Boxcar Social will need a serious revamp for their now scarce, food menu.