Rental of the Week: An artsy two-bedroom loft for just under $6,000 per month

by Chelsea Dolan Posted: November 29, 2019

The unique space at 50 Bartlett Ave. has hints of industrialism that speak to its former life. It boasts a ton of character, with an eclectic mix of colour and furniture making it worthy of being a $5,995 per month rental.

This cosy two-bedroom, three-bathroom rental spans over 1,750-square-feet across two storeys. It comes furnished and is located between Bloordale Village and Dovercourt Park.

50 Bartlett Avenue

The fireplace is the main focal point in the living room. A ton of natural light pours in through the massive windows and accentuates the high ceilings.

50 Bartlett Avenue

You can see into the upstairs master bedroom through a glass wall that hangs over the living area.

50 Bartlett Avenue

The white brick wall stands out in the open-concept dining area.

50 Bartlett Avenue

The kitchen is compact, with sleek cabinets pressed against the wall and a skinny island in the centre. Dangling lightbulbs add a splash of elegance.

50 Bartlett Avenue

The master bedroom looks out onto the living room, with full-length curtains for privacy if needed.

50 Bartlett Avenue

A built-in desk bridges the gap between two large wardrobes in the master.

50 Bartlett Avenue

This two-piece bathroom is decorated with floral wallpaper and butterfly wall décor.

50 Bartlett Avenue

Parisian wallpaper is used for an accent wall in the second bedroom.

50 Bartlett Avenue

It also comes with a three-piece ensuite bathroom.

50 Bartlett Avenue

The bedroom also has access to an intimate terrace.

50 Bartlett Ave. is available starting February 2020 and is listed with Sepand Siassi.

