Rental of the Week: An artsy two-bedroom loft for just under $6,000 per month

The unique space at 50 Bartlett Ave. has hints of industrialism that speak to its former life. It boasts a ton of character, with an eclectic mix of colour and furniture making it worthy of being a $5,995 per month rental.

This cosy two-bedroom, three-bathroom rental spans over 1,750-square-feet across two storeys. It comes furnished and is located between Bloordale Village and Dovercourt Park.

The fireplace is the main focal point in the living room. A ton of natural light pours in through the massive windows and accentuates the high ceilings.

You can see into the upstairs master bedroom through a glass wall that hangs over the living area.

The white brick wall stands out in the open-concept dining area.

The kitchen is compact, with sleek cabinets pressed against the wall and a skinny island in the centre. Dangling lightbulbs add a splash of elegance.

The master bedroom looks out onto the living room, with full-length curtains for privacy if needed.

A built-in desk bridges the gap between two large wardrobes in the master.

This two-piece bathroom is decorated with floral wallpaper and butterfly wall décor.

Parisian wallpaper is used for an accent wall in the second bedroom.

It also comes with a three-piece ensuite bathroom.

The bedroom also has access to an intimate terrace.

50 Bartlett Ave. is available starting February 2020 and is listed with Sepand Siassi.