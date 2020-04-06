Toronto may close High Park to prevent cherry blossom crowds

In another effort to encourage Toronto residents to practice social distancing, the city might close High Park to prevent crowds from gathering during cherry blossom season.

High Park attracts thousands of visitors each year in early spring to admire the cherry blossoms. The cherry trees are typically in full bloom in late April or early May and last for about a week to a week-and-a-half, but due to a relatively warm winter, this year cherry tree blooming could be earlier than in previous years.

On Sunday, in an interview with CP24, Mayor John Tory mulled over the possibility of temporarily closing the popular west-end park but cited the difficulties of closing such large parks.

“I think what we’ve talked about is closing vehicle access to the park entirely so that people can’t take their cars in because a lot of people who come to see the cherry blossoms come from elsewhere in the city,” Tory said in the interview. “It’s a shame, but it is just one of those things where health has to come first.”

An update posted on High Park’s website, titled ‘High Park COVID-19 coronavirus update’ states that although the park is open, people are prohibited from gathering in crowds.

“All Toronto parks are closed. Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, gatherings of large groups are prohibited. This includes crowds at High Park to watch the cherry blossoms. Sorry folks, you may not be able to check out the cherry trees in full bloom this year — it depends on the closures.”

Social media was quick to react, many supporting the notion of closing the park in an effort to enact safe physical distancing and encourage residents to stay home.

“We may have to deploy the military to keep people from watching cherry blossoms at High Park. Seriously?” One person tweeted to “covidiots” – a term meant for people who ignore the COVID-19 warnings regarding public health and safety.

Others took to social media to vent their feelings on the issue.

Me standing in front of High Park just waiting for fools to come look at the Cherry Blossoms. pic.twitter.com/6R5ka9OqAf — Natalie Metcalfe (@nanametcalfe) April 5, 2020

Omg is this really a debate….? CLOSE High Park when the damn cherry blossoms come out!!!!! People are WAY TOO DUMB to not go! It should be closed now ffs — Rachel GL (@reachguest) April 5, 2020

Some suggested that perhaps the city should implement a virtual cherry blossom experience for people to enjoy at home.

The city should orchestrate some sort of virtual cherry blossom experience to help keep everyone at home. — Lise Fournier (@undertheivy_) April 2, 2020

Tory had suggested to CP24 that the city find a TV channel to feature “continuous footage” of the blossoming trees, but said that this year, it will be different, similar to other annual festivals and events.

“Like Pride, like the Jazz Festival, like Luminato. These things are going to be very different and may not happen in the way people like and I am sorry about that,” Tory told CP24. “But saving lives comes first, keeping people healthy comes first and getting this over with comes first.”